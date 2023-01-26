Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES – Get Rating) shares rose 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 249,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,113,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.
Nuverra Environmental Solutions Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.43.
Nuverra Environmental Solutions Company Profile
Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc engages in the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Rocky Mountain, Northeast, Southern, and Corporate and Other. The Rocky Mountain segment includes the Bakken shale area. The Northeast segment is comprised of the Marcellus and Utica shale areas.
