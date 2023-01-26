Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oasis Petroleum Trading Down 10.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OAS opened at $109.30 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $181.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum stock. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 570,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,348,000. Oasis Petroleum accounts for 12.5% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Inscription Capital LLC owned about 2.90% of Oasis Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum, Inc is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.

