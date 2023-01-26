Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OMEX opened at $3.08 on Monday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $7.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10.

Institutional Trading of Odyssey Marine Exploration

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

