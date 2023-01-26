Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) fell 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.94. 1,621,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 14,252,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Ontrak Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of $25.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 183.58% and a negative net margin of 279.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ontrak

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ontrak by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ontrak by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its Ontrak platform solution, which is designed to improve member health, and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

