Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) fell 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.94. 1,621,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 14,252,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.
Ontrak Stock Down 3.4 %
The company has a market cap of $25.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 183.58% and a negative net margin of 279.90%.
Ontrak, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its Ontrak platform solution, which is designed to improve member health, and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.
