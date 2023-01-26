OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Shares Up 1.9%

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13.45 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.38 ($0.17). 56,173 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 116,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.13 ($0.16).

OptiBiotix Health Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 20.24. The stock has a market cap of £12.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.00.

OptiBiotix Health Company Profile

OptiBiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

Further Reading

