Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Short Interest Down 98.1% in January

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the December 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Oragenics Stock Down 3.8 %

OGEN stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,442. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 million, a PE ratio of -49.31 and a beta of 0.19.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Oragenics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

In related news, Director Robert C. Koski sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $37,996.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,523.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Oragenics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Oragenics by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

