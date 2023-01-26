Orchid Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.26 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Orchid has a market cap of $61.41 million and $9.26 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0889 or 0.00000384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00051753 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029949 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000267 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00018043 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004283 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00219276 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002825 BTC.

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08972976 USD and is down -9.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $30,390,166.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

