Osmosis (OSMO) Price Hits $0.95 on Exchanges

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $466.27 million and $19.89 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Osmosis has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00004146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

