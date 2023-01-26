Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $217.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PANW. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $227.52.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $151.78 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.29 and a 200-day moving average of $164.83.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $6,158,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,900,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,103,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $6,158,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,900,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,103,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,580 shares of company stock worth $48,452,938 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after buying an additional 49,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 256.3% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

