PancakeSwap Market Cap Achieves $657.29 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $657.29 million and approximately $54.63 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for $3.99 or 0.00017229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 361,826,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,679,383 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

