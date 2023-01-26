PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Short Interest Update

PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
PARK24 Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PKCOY remained flat at $17.13 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32. PARK24 has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $17.13.
PARK24 Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PARK24 (PKCOY)
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for PARK24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARK24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.