PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Short Interest Update

PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PARK24 Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PKCOY remained flat at $17.13 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32. PARK24 has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $17.13.

PARK24 Company Profile

Park24 Co, Ltd. engages in the parking lot business. Its operations are carried out through the following business divisions: Parking Business, Mobility Business and Overseas Business. The Parking Business division provides hourly parking slots as well as a broad array of parking services such as facility management services for visitor parking of administrative authorities and hospitals, and the management of monthly parking services.

