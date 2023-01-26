Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 245.5% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of PRKA stock remained flat at $0.40 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,736. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40. Parks! America has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.63.

Parks! America, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks, and attractions through Wild Animal Safari, Inc and Wild Animal, Inc It operates through the Georgia, Texas, and Missouri segments. The company was founded on July 30, 1954 and is headquartered in Pine Mountain, GA.

