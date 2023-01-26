Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 245.5% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Parks! America Price Performance
Shares of PRKA stock remained flat at $0.40 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,736. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40. Parks! America has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.63.
About Parks! America
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Parks! America (PRKA)
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Parks! America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parks! America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.