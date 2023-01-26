Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires 8,550 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Illinois Tool Works worth $70,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.64.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,669. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $247.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

