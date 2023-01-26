Personal Capital Advisors Corp Boosts Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,014,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419,722 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.0% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 2.90% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $378,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SCHA traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $43.55. 100,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,475. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.58.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.