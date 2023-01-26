Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 155,615 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,615 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.09% of Starbucks worth $87,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,683,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,126,250. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $108.45.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.69.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

