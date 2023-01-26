Personal Capital Advisors Corp Increases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.13% of Valero Energy worth $55,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Valero Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Valero Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $144.37. 1,484,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,501,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.