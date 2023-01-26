Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.62

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.62 and traded as low as C$1.41. Pine Cliff Energy shares last traded at C$1.43, with a volume of 748,621 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$2.30 to C$1.90 in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$486.35 million and a P/E ratio of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.70.

Pine Cliff Energy Increases Dividend

Pine Cliff Energy ( TSE:PNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$62.78 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.0401223 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Pine Cliff Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.13%.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

