Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 193.8% from the December 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the second quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 850.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MAV traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,428. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Dividend Announcement

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

