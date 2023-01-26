Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Trading Down 0.7%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.86. 32,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 33,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pioneer Power Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

The company has a market cap of $27.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08.

Pioneer Power Solutions ( NASDAQ:PPSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 29.96% and a negative return on equity of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nathan Mazurek bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,900,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,189,345.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPSI. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,564 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

