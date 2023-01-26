PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of PJX Resources Inc. (CVE:PJX – Get Rating) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 6,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 6,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

PJX Resources Trading Down 4.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.32 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.17 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12.

PJX Resources Company Profile

PJX Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covers an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia.

