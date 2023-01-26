PLATINCOIN (PLC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17,131.00

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. PLATINCOIN has a total market cap of $470,505.90 and approximately $17,131.00 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0941 or 0.00000413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.00405272 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,545.81 or 0.28441569 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.63 or 0.00589312 BTC.

PLATINCOIN Coin Profile

PLATINCOIN is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 727,182,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLATINCOIN is platincoin.com.

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 727,153,467.73892 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.10338762 USD and is up 11.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $17,289.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLATINCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLATINCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

