Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) CFO Sells $1,050,000.00 in Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Keith Lamont Cummings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 20th, Keith Lamont Cummings sold 9,643 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $184,181.30.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

PLRX traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,875,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,588. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 13.99 and a current ratio of 13.99. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.61% and a negative net margin of 1,160.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLRX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $36,369,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,734,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,561,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 51.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after purchasing an additional 546,638 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 54.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,369,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after purchasing an additional 483,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

