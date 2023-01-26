Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the December 31st total of 661,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Pontem stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.25. 3,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,153. Pontem has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Pontem by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 923,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Pontem during the second quarter worth approximately $12,324,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Pontem during the second quarter worth approximately $2,955,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pontem during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Pontem during the second quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

