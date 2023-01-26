Populous (PPT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $173,708.25

Populous (PPT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Populous has a market cap of $3.49 million and $173,708.25 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Populous has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Populous token can now be bought for about $0.0656 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.31 or 0.00405170 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,549.49 or 0.28439932 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.21 or 0.00587124 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous’ genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Populous Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.