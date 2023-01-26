PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0044 on Top Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded 31.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $999,462.83 and approximately $383.15 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.96 or 0.00381385 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00028983 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015645 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000815 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004414 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017390 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000405 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.