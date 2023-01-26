PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Cut to $138.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.55.

PPG Industries Price Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $128.15 on Friday. PPG Industries has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $159.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.06.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

