Profund Advisors LLC Sells 364 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.25.

Shares of WST opened at $260.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $424.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $686.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.64 million. On average, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.