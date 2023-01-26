Profund Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Fortinet by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 337,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,740,000 after purchasing an additional 54,195 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $714,000. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $52.63 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

