Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,100 shares, an increase of 200,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,345,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Propanc Biopharma Stock Performance
PPCB stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 12,282,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,246,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $355,900.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.54. Propanc Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.
About Propanc Biopharma
