Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,100 shares, an increase of 200,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,345,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Propanc Biopharma Stock Performance

PPCB stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 12,282,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,246,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $355,900.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.54. Propanc Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

About Propanc Biopharma

Propanc Biopharma, Inc is a development-stage healthcare company, which engages in the research and development of cancer treatments. The firm focuses on the treatment of pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer. It offers its product pipeline, including PRP and POP1. The company was founded by James Nathanielsz and Julian Kenyon on October 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Camberwell, Australia.

