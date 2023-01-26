ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 32,668 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,785 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 32,668 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $35,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Huber Research assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.74.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.0 %

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS stock opened at $108.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $157.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.