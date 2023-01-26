Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $346.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PB traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.62. The company had a trading volume of 176,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,609. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $64.69 and a 52-week high of $77.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.14.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

A number of analysts have commented on PB shares. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3,488.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $261,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

