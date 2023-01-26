Proton (XPR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $29.23 Million

Proton (XPR) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Proton coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $29.23 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Proton has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 14,032,513,354 coins and its circulating supply is 13,968,925,558 coins. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

