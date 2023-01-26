PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Rating) rose 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 16,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 106,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, Singapore, Timor Leste, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, and the United States. The company offers current and savings accounts; time deposits; house, micro business, working capital, investment, food, warehouse receipt, partnership, franchise, and cash collateral loans; and supply chain financing solutions.

