Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Short Interest Down 84.2% in January

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the December 31st total of 189,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,967,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Q BioMed Price Performance

OTCMKTS:QBIO remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,239,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,513. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.44. Q BioMed has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.49.

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Q BioMed Company Profile

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89 and Metastron, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of metastatic bone cancer pain.

