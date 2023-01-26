Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Lowered by Wedbush

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Intel in a report released on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the chip maker will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intel’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

Intel Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average of $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $122.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.