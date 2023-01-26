Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $5.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.86. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $30.73 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.28 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PXD. KeyCorp cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.94.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $236.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $200.09 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.34. The firm has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.3% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 12,819 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

