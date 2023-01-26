QITMEER NETWORK 24-Hour Volume Tops $175,771.32 (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00003816 BTC on major exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $175,771.32 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.41 or 0.00405825 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,556.48 or 0.28485948 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.55 or 0.00588924 BTC.

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.88067206 USD and is down -2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $175,212.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

