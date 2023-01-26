Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 41,317 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 798,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Qualigen Therapeutics to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Qualigen Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of $5.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68.

Qualigen Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:QLGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Qualigen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.59% and a negative net margin of 361.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 114,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Qualigen Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

