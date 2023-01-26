Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1,326.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 87,190 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Newmont by 4,664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NEM. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Newmont Price Performance

In other Newmont news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,548,245.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,662 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEM traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,274,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,444,358. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.03. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

