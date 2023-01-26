Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,000. Accenture comprises 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in Accenture by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 15,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,359,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Accenture by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 82,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

Accenture Trading Down 0.2 %

ACN stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $272.49. 567,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,860. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $360.10. The stock has a market cap of $171.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total transaction of $2,447,646.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,291,212.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,215 shares of company stock worth $15,562,837 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

