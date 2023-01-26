Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,860,000. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.4% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $43,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $272.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,037. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.04. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $199.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.19.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

