Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Quotient has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $105.20. The company has a market capitalization of $980,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90.
In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 8,255,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total value of $660,448.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,945,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,616.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 8,255,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total value of $660,448.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,945,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,616.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Prondzynski Heino Von sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,281,621 shares of company stock valued at $690,841. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.
