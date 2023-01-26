Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Quotient Price Performance

Quotient has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $105.20. The company has a market capitalization of $980,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90.

Get Quotient alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 8,255,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total value of $660,448.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,945,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,616.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 8,255,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total value of $660,448.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,945,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,616.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Prondzynski Heino Von sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,281,621 shares of company stock valued at $690,841. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Quotient

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTNT. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Quotient in the third quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient during the second quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 4,136.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,184 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.