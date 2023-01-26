Radicle Price Hits $1.90 on Major Exchanges (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for $1.90 or 0.00008249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a market capitalization of $92.71 million and approximately $14.37 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Radicle has traded up 21.9% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002502 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.88 or 0.00403772 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,519.49 or 0.28341840 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.44 or 0.00588792 BTC.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
