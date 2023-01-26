Rakon (RKN) Price Tops $0.25

Rakon (RKN) traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, Rakon has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rakon token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rakon has a market cap of $61.12 million and approximately $28,438.05 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon launched on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

