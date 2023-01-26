Raymond James Trims Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Target Price to C$1.50

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price target on Adventus Mining from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Adventus Mining Stock Performance

ADZN opened at C$0.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.20 million and a P/E ratio of 3.79. Adventus Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.29 and a 52 week high of C$0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Adventus Mining Company Profile

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

