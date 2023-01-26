Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Short Interest Down 71.4% in January

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Razor Energy Stock Down 4.3 %

Razor Energy stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 23,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,762. Razor Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32.

Razor Energy Company Profile

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. It operates assets in the Swan Hills area covering 155,520 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 78,615 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

