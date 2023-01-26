Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Short Interest Down 71.4% in January

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Razor Energy Stock Down 4.3 %
Razor Energy stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 23,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,762. Razor Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32.
Razor Energy Company Profile
