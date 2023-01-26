RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Shares Up 1.3%

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.90 and last traded at C$3.90. 1,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 7,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.85.

Separately, Cormark decreased their price target on RediShred Capital from C$7.75 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.15 million and a PE ratio of 12.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02.

RediShred Capital ( CVE:KUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$14.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that RediShred Capital Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fourteen corporate shredding locations.

