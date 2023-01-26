Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYYGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

REMYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rémy Cointreau from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rémy Cointreau from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €325.00 ($353.26) to €257.00 ($279.35) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Rémy Cointreau from €190.00 ($206.52) to €155.00 ($168.48) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $212.83.

Rémy Cointreau Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $19.19 on Monday. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

