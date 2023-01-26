Request Hits One Day Volume of $3.80 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Request has a market capitalization of $108.77 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00050662 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030007 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000235 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017974 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004284 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00218483 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002833 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.110135 USD and is up 4.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $4,395,436.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

