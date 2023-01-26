Reserve Rights Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.77 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Reserve Rights token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $188.64 million and $13.77 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Reserve Rights has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights launched on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,302,323,974 tokens. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org.

Reserve Rights Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases.At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens.Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

